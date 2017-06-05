 »   »   » FINALLY! Vishal Joins Mohanlal's Villain

Vishal, the popular Tamil actor finally joined the sets of the upcoming Mohanlal movie, Villain. B Unnikrishnan, the director of the project revealed Vishal's first look from the movie through his official Facebook page, recently.

If the reports are to be believed, the actor is playing a grey-shaded role in the movie. However, the team hasn't revealed any details about Vishal's character in Villain but has stated that he is essaying a very important role.



However, the actor is appearing in a totally different get-up in the movie, with spectacles and beard. Vishal is expected to take a break from his mass hero avathar for his role in Villain, which is said to be a performance-oriented one.



The final schedule of the B Unnikrishnan movie, which recently started rolling on May 31, is expected to be wrapped by June 24. Hansika Motwani, who will make a special appearance in the movie, had joined the sets recently.



Lead actor Mohanlal is expected to join the final schedule on June 8th, Thursday. Villain revolves around the central character Mathew Manjooran, an ex-cop who returns to the police force after an unexpected incident.



Manju Warrier appears as Mathew Manjooran's wife in the movie, which will also feature Rashi Khanna in a key role. Villain is produced by Rockline Venkatesh, for the renowned banner Rockline Productions.