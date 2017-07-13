 »   »   » Mollywood Retake: What If Kamal Haasan's Uttama Villain Is Remade In Malayalam?

Uttama Villain is the 2015-released Tamil drama-meta film, which featured Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The movie, which was scripted by Kamal Haasan himself, was directed by popular actor-director Ramesh Aravind.

The movie featured the veteran actor in the role of Manoranjan, a leading film star of Tamil Cinema, and Uthaman, a character played by Manoranjan. Urvashi, Andrea Jeremiah, and Pooja Kumar essayed the female leads in Uttama Villain.



Let us see who would fit into the characters of Uttama Villain, if it is made in Malayalam now....



Mohanlal As Manoranjan Well, we cannot really think of another actor for the role of Manoranjan, if Uttama Villain is being remade in Malayalam now. The role of the aging, alcoholic superstar, which was brilliantly portrayed by Kamal Haasan in the original, would be totally safe in the hands of our complete actor.

Nedumudi Venu As Margadarshi Late veteran director K Balachander played the role of Margadarshi, the renowned film-maker and guru of Manoranjan, in Uttama Villain. If the movie is being remade in Malayalam, Nedumudi Venu would be the perfect choice for the role.

Alencier Ley As Chokku, Manoranjan's Manager Senior actor MS Bhaskar played the role of Chokku, the manager of Manoranjan. From the current slot of Malayalam actors, talented actor Alencier Ley will be a great choice for the role.

Urvashi As Varalakshmi, Manoranjan's Wife Urvashi, the senior actress delivered a brilliant performance in the role of Varalakshmi, Manoranjan's wife, in the original. If the movie is being remade now, the actress herself can reprise the role in the Malayalam version as well. It will be a pleasure to watch Mohanlal-Urvashi duo together onscreen, once again.

Amala Paul As Dr. Arpana Amala Paul would be a good choice for the role of Dr. Arpana, the family doctor of Manoranjan, with whom he has an extramarital affair. The role was originally played by Andrea Jeremiah.

Raai Laxmi As Parveen Pooja Kumar appeared as Parveen, the actress who plays the role of Karppagavalli in Manoranjan-Margadarshi duo's dream project. Raai Laxmi can be considered for the role of Parveen, in the Malayalam remake.



Initially, Kamal Haasan was also planning to script and direct the film himself, along with playing the leading role. However, the actor later handed over the direction department to his close friend, actor Ramesh Aravind, due to unknown reasons.



Popular actresses Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah, and Trisha Krishnan were considered to essay the character of Parveen in the movie. But the role finally went on to Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam co-star Pooja Kumar.



Similarly, Kamal's daughter Shruti Haasan was considered to play his onscreen daughter in the movie. But Shruti backed out of the project due to her busy schedule, and Malayali actress Parvathy was later roped in to play the role.



Jayaram, K Viswanath, Nassar, Ashwin, Parvathy, Prakash Belawadi, Ajay Rathnam, Dheepa Ramanujam, Parvathy Nair, etc., appeared in the supporting roles. Uttama Villain was jointly produced by Thirupathi Brothers Film Media and Raaj Kamal Films.