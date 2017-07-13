 »   »   » Mollywood Retake: What If Kamal Haasan's Uttama Villain Is Remade In Malayalam?

Uttama Villain is the 2015-released Tamil drama-meta film, which featured Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The movie, which was scripted by Kamal Haasan himself, was directed by popular actor-director Ramesh Aravind.

The movie featured the veteran actor in the role of Manoranjan, a leading film star of Tamil Cinema, and Uthaman, a character played by Manoranjan. Urvashi, Andrea Jeremiah, and Pooja Kumar essayed the female leads in Uttama Villain.

Let us see who would fit into the characters of Uttama Villain, if it is made in Malayalam now....