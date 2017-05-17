 »   »   » Mollywood Retake: What If Mani Ratnam's Mouna Ragam Is Remade In Malayalam?

Mouna Ragam, the 1986-released romantic drama has been considered as one of the best works of Mani Ratnam till date. The movie, which revolved around the dysfunctional married life of Divya and Chandrakumar, had Revathy and Mohan in the lead roles.

Karthik made an extended cameo appearance in the movie. Mouna Ragam, which was one of the biggest commercial successes of 1986, became a major breakthrough in Mani Ratnam's career and has been considered as one of the path-breaking attempts of Tamil cinema.



Let us see who would fit into the characters of Mouna Ragam, if it is made in Malayalam now....



Prithviraj as Chandrakumar/Chandru Chandrakumar is a matured, doting husband who immensely respects Divya's feelings. He even ignores his own emotions for the sake of his wife. The role of Chandru was beautifully portrayed by Mohan in the original. If the movie is being remade in Malayalam now, Prithviraj will be the best choice for the role.

Keerthy Suresh as Divya Revathy delivered one of the finest performances of her career, as Divya in Mouna Ragam. Divya is a free-spirited, stubborn girl who struggles with the memories of her dead lover Manohar and refuses to accept Chandru as her husband. From the current slot of actresses, Keerthy Suresh will be a good choice for the role of Divya.

Dulquer Salmaan as Manohar Karthik made an electrifying cameo as Manohar, the charming, impulsive revolutionist who falls in love with Divya and later dies in front of her on their wedding day. If the movie is being remade in Malayalam now, the role will be safe in Dulquer Salmaan's hands.

Siddique as Chandramouli (Divya's Father) Chandramouli is a loving yet strict father, who wishes to get Divya married before his retirement. If Mouna Ragam is remade in Malayalam, Siddique can do total justice to this role.

Lalu Alex as Chandru's Boss Chandru's boss is a soft-hearted character with a touch of humour. The role, which was played by VK Ramasamy will be a tailor-made one for the senior actor Lalu Alex, if Mouna Ragam is remade in Malayalam now.



Mouna Ragam was an adaptation of Mani Ratnam's short story titled Divya, which he wrote during the filming of his directorial debut Pallavi Anupallavi. Mani Ratnam initially wanted Mouna Ragam to be his Malayalam directorial debut, but later dropped the plan.



The role of Diyva was initially offered to Nadiya Moidu, who turned down the offer due to her busy schedule. Later, Mani Ratnam roped in Revathy, who had earlier associated with him for the 1984-movie Pagal Nilavu.



Mouna Ragam, which bagged the National Film Award for the Best Tamil Feature Film of 1986, marked the first collaboration of Mani Ratnam with the renowned cinematographer PC Sreeram. The movie was later remade into Hindi, under the title Kasak.

