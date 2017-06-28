 »   »   » Mollywood Retake: What If Shahrukh Khan's Baazigar Is Remade In Malayalam?

Baazigar, the 1993 movie laid the major foundation stone of Shahrukh Khan's superstardom in Hindi cinema. The movie, which was directed by Abbas-Mustan duo still remains as one of the best crime thrillers of Hindi cinema, till date.

Shahrukh Khan appeared as Ajay Sharma, the young man who avenges his father and younger sister's deaths. Kajol and Shilpa Shetty appeared as the female leads opposite SRK in the movie, which was produced by Ganesh Jain.



Let us see who would fit into the characters of Baazigar, if it is made in Malayalam now....





Dulquer Salmaan As Ajay Dulquer Salmaan has immensely improved as an actor, within such a short career span. If Baazigar is being remade now, DQ is the best choice for SRK's role Ajay. The anti-hero character would definitely be safe in the talented actor' hands.

Nazriya As Priya The role of Priya, played by Kajol in the original, is a young girl who is in search of her sister's killer. From the current slot of Mollywood actresses, Nazriya Nazim, who is all set to make a comeback soon, will perfectly fit into the role.

Prayaga Martin As Seema Shipa Shetty essayed the role of Priya's elder sister Seema, who falls in love with Ajay and later gets killed by him. If the movie is being remade in Malayalam now, Prayaga Martin will be a good choice for the role.

Tovino Thomas As Inspector Karan Karan, the young inspector who investigates Seema's murder and secretly loves Priya, was originally played by Siddharth Ray in Baazigar. If a Malayalam remake ever happens, Tovino Thomas can surely do justice to the role.

Joy Mathew As Madan Dilip Tahil appeared as Madan Chopra, the father of Priya & Seema, and the former manager of Ajay's father. Joy Mathew will be a great choice for the role which has negative shades, if Baazigar is being remade in Malayalam now.



Baazigar, which entered as both a critical and commercial success, went on to become the fourth highest grossing Hindi movie of 1993. The movie marked the first onscreen collaboration of iconic star pair, Shahrukh Khan and Kajol.



Shilpa Shetty, the popular actress made her acting debut with Baazigar. The roles of Seema and Priya were initially planned as twin sisters, with Sridevi playing both the roles. But, the actress turned down the offer due to her tight schedule.



Shahrukh Khan's role Ajay was originally offered to Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Armaan Kohli, etc. But all the actors rejected the offer, as the character had negative shades. SRK won his first Filmfare trophy for the best actor, for his performance in the movie.