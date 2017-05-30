 »   »   » Mollywood Retake: What If Suriya's Nandha Is Remade In Malayalam?

Nandha, the 2001-released Tamil action drama film emerged as the biggest turning point in the career of Suriya, the popular actor. The movie, which was written and directed by Bala, attained both the critical acclaim and commercial success.

Suriya essayed the titular character Nandha in the movie, which featured senior actor Rajkiran in a pivotal role. Laila essayed the female lead opposite Suriya in Nandha, which had Rajashree, Karunas, Saravanan, Sheela, etc., in the supporting roles.



Let us see who would fit into the characters of Nandha, if it is remade in Malayalam now....



Fahadh Faasil As Nandha Undoubtedly the best choice for the role of Nandha played by Suriya, from the current slot of Mollywood actors. The role of the young man who is haunted by his dirty past, and rejected by his mother, will be totally safe in Fahadh Faasil's hands.

Anu Sithara As Kalyani Laila appeared as Kalyani, the Srilankan Tamil girl, who brings a breath of fresh air into Nandha's troubled life. If the movie is being remade in Malayalam now, Anu Sithara will be a good choice for the role.

Saikumar As Periyavar The role of Periyavar, the rich landlord whom Nandha considers as a paternal figure, was played by Rajkiran in the original. If Nandha is remade in Malayalam now, Saikumar will be the best choice for the role.

Lena As Nandha's Mother The role of Nandha's deaf-mute mother who refuses to forgive her son for killing his own father was wonderfully portrayed by Rajashree. From the current slot of actresses, Lena will be the perfect choice for the role.

Soubin Shahir As 'Lodukku' Pandi Karunas essayed the role of small-time thief 'Lodukku' Pandi in the movie. If Nandha is remade in Malayalam, Soubin Shahir can play the character, which has the shades of humour, with total ease.



The character of Nandha, which emerged as Suriya's first step in the top league of Tamil movie industry, was originally offered to Ajith Kumar. But the actor rejected the offer, citing the creative differences with director Bala as the reason.



Later, the team roped in Suriya, who was a budding actor that time, to the play the role. Even though Suriya's real-life better half Jyothika was considered to essay the character of Kalyani, the role eventually went on to Laila.



Similarly, the role of Periyavar, played by Rajkiran in the movie, was originally written for the legendary actor Shivaji Ganesan. Suriya received his first Tamil Nadu State Film Award trophy for Best Actor, for his performance in Nandha.



The movie bagged four awards at the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, 2001, including the special prize for Best Film, Best Supporting Actor Award and Best Cinematographer award. Nandha also won two trophies at the Filmfare Awards South, of 2001.