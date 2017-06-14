 »   »   » Mollywood Retake: What If Vikram's Dhool Is Remade In Malayalam?

Dhool is the 2003-released Tamil movie, which featured National award-winner Vikram and Jyothika in the lead roles. The mass entertainer, which was written by Bharathan and directed by Dharani, emerged as one of the biggest successes in the career of Vikram.

The movie, which depicted the story of Arumugham and Eshwari, who come to Chennai city representing their village, to meet the minister. Reema Sen and Vivek essayed the other pivotal roles in the movie.



Let us see who would fit into the characters of Dhool, if it is made in Malayalam now....



Nivin Pauly As Arumugham The best choice for the role, if Dhool is remade in Malayalam. Nivin Pauly is an actor who can totally satisfy the masses with his exceptional charm and screen presence. The role of Arumugham, played by Vikram in the original, will be safe in Nivin's hands.

Manjima Mohan As Eshwari Jyothika's portrayal of Eshwari, the chubby village girl, was widely appreciated by both the audiences and critics. If the movie is being remade in Malayalam, Manjima Mohan will be a good choice for the role.

Anu Emmanuel As Swapna The character of Swapna, the model who comes to live in Arumugham's locality and later develops a crush on him, was played by Reema Sen in the original. Anu Emmanuel can do justice to this role, if the movie is being remade in Malayalam.

Aju Varghese As Narain Aju Varghese will be a perfect cast as Narain, the close friend of Arumugham who is in love with Swapna. The role was originally played by the renowned comedian Vivek.

Manoj K Jayan As Minister The role of the corrupted minister, who hides his real intentions from the innocent villagers, will be perfect for the talented actor Manoj K Jayan. Senior actor Shayaji Shinde had essayed the role in the original.



Dhool marked the second association of Vikram with hitmaker Dharani, after the huge success of Dhil. The movie had played a key role in cementing lead actor Vikram's star status in the Tamil Nadu, and his entry into the top league of Tamil movie industry.



The role of Easwari, played by Jyothika was originally written for the popular actress Simran. But the actress couldn't take up the offer due to extremely busy schedule. Eventually, Jyothika was zeroed in for the role, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with Vikram.



Dhool was later remade in Telugu under the title Veede, with Ravi Teja in the lead role. The movie also remade in Punjabi, Bengali, and Sinhalese languages. Dhool had completed a successful 25-weeks at the theatres, within its lifetime run.