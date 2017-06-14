 »   »   » Mollywood Retake: What If Vikram's Dhool Is Remade In Malayalam?

Dhool is the 2003-released Tamil movie, which featured National award-winner Vikram and Jyothika in the lead roles. The mass entertainer, which was written by Bharathan and directed by Dharani, emerged as one of the biggest successes in the career of Vikram.

The movie, which depicted the story of Arumugham and Eshwari, who come to Chennai city representing their village, to meet the minister. Reema Sen and Vivek essayed the other pivotal roles in the movie.