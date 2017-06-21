 »   »   » What Is Thala Ajith Starrer Vivegam's Connection With Pulimurugan?

Vivegam, Thala Ajith's upcoming film, directed by Siva is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The Malayalam film audiences are also eagerly awaiting this movie, which is expected to be a perfect mass entertainer.

In fact, Thala Ajith's Vivegam has an interesting connection with the blockbuster Malayalam movie Pulimurugan, which had hit the theatres last year.



Reportedly, the Kerala distribution rights of Vivegam has been sold and the rights have been bagged by Mulakupadam Films, the banner which had produced the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan.



If reports are to be believed, Mulakupadam Films have bagged the distribution rights for a record price. Certain reports suggest that the rights have been bought for a whopping amount of 4.25 Crores. This by far is the highest for an Ajith starrer in Kerala.



Vivegam, which is scheduled to hit the theatres in August, is Thala Ajith's release after a gap of 21 months. The actor enjoys a good fan base in Kerala and his mass entertainers of the recent times, have met with a good response at the Kerala box office.



Vivegam, produced by Satya Jyothi films also features Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Agarwal and Akshara Haasan in important roles. The film is expected to have a big release in Kerala and hence pose a tight competition to the Malayalam movies releasing at that time.