 »   »   » What Is the Connection Between Nivin Pauly & Rakshit Shetty?

Both Malayalam and Kannada film industries have a young brigade of talents, who have taken the respective industries to another level. Nivin Pauly, is one such young talent who has taken Mollywood to other states, with his works like Premam, Action Hero Biju etc.

If it is Nivin Pauly in Mollywood, his equivalent in Kannada film industry is the popular film-maker and actor Rakshit Shetty, who has given a new lease of life to Sandalwood. Rakshit Shetty is a new brand in Kannada film industry, who has attained a star status.

Both Nivin Pauly & Rakshit Shetty share a lot of similarities and the films of both these actors are the talk of the South Indian film circles. Nivin Pauly's Premam boosted his popularity in South India whereas Rakshit Shetty became a popular name with his most recent work Kirik Party, which emerged as a super success at the box office.