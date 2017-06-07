What Is the Connection Between Nivin Pauly & Rakshit Shetty?
Both Malayalam and Kannada film industries have a young brigade of talents, who have taken the respective industries to another level. Nivin Pauly, is one such young talent who has taken Mollywood to other states, with his works like Premam, Action Hero Biju etc.
If it is Nivin Pauly in Mollywood, his equivalent in Kannada film industry is the popular film-maker and actor Rakshit Shetty, who has given a new lease of life to Sandalwood. Rakshit Shetty is a new brand in Kannada film industry, who has attained a star status.
Both Nivin Pauly & Rakshit Shetty share a lot of similarities and the films of both these actors are the talk of the South Indian film circles. Nivin Pauly's Premam boosted his popularity in South India whereas Rakshit Shetty became a popular name with his most recent work Kirik Party, which emerged as a super success at the box office.
Both From Non-Filmy Background
Both Nivin Pauly & Rakshit Shetty come from a non-filmy background. Both these actors are Engineering graduates and later with their vigour, passion and hard work made on to make a huge mark in their respective industries.
Nivin Pauly's Richie – A Remake Of Ulidavaru Kandante
Interestingly, Nivin Pauly's upcoming Tamil film Richie, directed by Gautham Ramachandran, which is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year is a remake of Rakshit Shetty's directorial venture Ulidavaru Kandante. The Kannada movie earned a lot of praises for the actor and director in Rakshit Shetty and Nivin Pauly is expected to recreate the same magic in Tamil.
The Friendly Chat On Facebook
Interestingly, Nivin Pauly did take to Facebook to wish Rakshit Shetty on the super success of Kirik Party. He had some great words for Rakshit Shetty, who according to Nivin Pauly is making everyone sit up and take notice.
To this post of Nivin Pauly, Rakshit Shetty had an interesting reply which read as ' "Thank you so much brother. This script was inside my locker for almost 6 years. Not sure if I would have taken it out if I had not watched Premam"
Kirik Party – Slight Elements Of Premam
Kirik Party takes you through the college life of its lead character played by Rakshit Shetty. The film is a classy work by film-maker Rishabh Shetty and Malayalam audiences who have watched the film have identified some similarities with Nivin Pauly's Premam.
What About A Bilingual Movie With Them?
Well, both these actors have attained huge popularity and most of their upcoming works are among the most awaited list. What if a bilingual movie comes in with these two actors in it? Wouldn't it be rather interesting? Well, we hope such a project materializes soon.