 »   »   » FLASHBACK! When Dulquer Salmaan & Vineeth Sreenivasan Planned A Movie Together!

Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Mollywood has had the chance to work with some of the prolific film-makers of Mollywood. He has made the maximum use of the opportunity that he got to work with top film-makers of Mollywood like Sathyan Anthikkad, Anwar Rasheed, Amal Neerad etc., and has delivered hits with them.

But still, there is a combination that Malayalam film audiences are eagerly awaiting for. Yes, we are talking about the combo of Dulquer Salmaan and Vineeth Sreenivasan, which is still in the waiting list.

Well, Dulquer Salmaan and Vineeth Sreenivasan have known each other for long and it wouldn't be wrong to expect a movie from this combo. Interestingly, there was an incident when Vineeth Sreenivasan had planned a movie for Dulquer Salmaan. It was in an old interview given to popular magazine Grihalakshmi that Vineeth Sreenivasan opened up about the same.

When Vineeth Sreenivasan Narrated A Story To Dulquer Salmaan Interestingly, Vineeth Sreenivasan had narrated a story to Dulquer Salmaan, even before he made his debut as a film-maker. In fact, Dulquer Salmaan was planning to don the hat of a producer for that project and not an actor. Dulquer Salmaan, who heard the story, was impressed by the first half but asked Vineeth Sreenivasan to better the second half. What Happened Later.. Later, Vineeth Sreenivasan opened up about this to his father Sreenivasan. The veteran actor-and-writer, who heard the story, wasn't impressed with both the halves and thus, the project never took off. Vineeth Sreenivasan's Debut As A Film-maker Later, Vineeth Sreenivasan made his debut as a film-maker with Malarvadi Arts Club, which released in the year 2010. The movie, which had its script by Vineeth Sreenivasan himself introduced Nivin Pauly and a host of other talented actors to Mollywood. Dulquer Salmaan's Debut Movie Later in 2012, Dulquer Salmaan made a grand arrival to Mollywood, that too as an actor, with the film Second show. The movie, which again was a work by a group of youngsters, earned a hit tag. When Will They Unite For A Movie? Well, the wait for a movie with Dulquer Salmaan and Vineeth Sreenivasan continues. Earlier, rumours were rife that Vineeth Sreenivasan might make a sequel to Thira with Dulquer Salmaan. But, no official confirmation has been made regarding the same.

Well, we hope that Dulquer Salmaan and Vineeth Sreenivasan would team up for a movie in the near future. And if such a project happens, it is sure to see some big box office records straightaway.