 »   »   » MUST READ! When Mammootty Gave Solid Hits With Debut Directors!

Mammootty, is one such Malayalam actor, who shares a good rapport with young and upcoming film-makers. The actor, over the years, has never shied away from supporting new talents, which is quite necessary for the future of the industry.

Reportedly, Mammootty is all set to team up with another debut film-maker Sharrath Sandith and their movie is all set to go on floors in this month.

Well, Mammootty has had a good track record with debut film-makers. He has the distinction of being a star, who has churned out maximum number of hits with debut directors.

Here, we take you through some of the solid hits films of Mammootty, which were directed by debutants. (Only films post 2000 have been considered).

Kaazhcha (2004) – Blessy Kaazhcha was one of the Onam releases of the year 2004. The film was pitted against some big movies, but Kaazhcha, which marked the debut of talented film-maker Blessy found a place of its own at the box office. The movie enjoyed both critical and commercial success and we yet again got to witness the acting brilliance of Mammootty, on screen. Rajamanikyam (2006) – Anwar Rasheed Well, Rajamanikyam has to be one of the most special movies of Mammootty's acting career, so far. We got to see the actor in a never seen before avatar and film-maker Anwar Rasheed marked his arrival to Mollywood with a bang. Mammootty's portrayal of Bellary Raja went on to become famous and a huge blockbuster was born. Importantly, Anwar Rasheed got the tag of the master of commercial cinema, right with his debut venture. Big B (2007) - Amal Neerad Big B is an important film in the history of Malayalam cinema. It was this Mammootty starrer, directed by Amal Neerad that paved way for stylish film-making in Mollywood. Mammootty scored high with the portrayal of Bilal, a gangster and Amal Neerad too, impressed heavily with his debut work. Pokkiri Raja (2010) - Vysakh It was the Mammootty-Prithviraj starrer Pokkiri Raja that marked the arrival of Vysakh, who later went on to script history with the film Pulimurugan. Mammootty was spot on with his selection of Pokkiri Raja as the full-fledged entertainer emerged as the top grosser of the year 2010. Best Actor (2010) - Martin Prakatt It was the turn of Martin Prakatt, a photographer-turned-film-maker to make his mark in the Mollywood, with a Mammootty starrer in 2010. Best Actor was a complete package of entertainment with substance. The film went on to become a big hit at the box office. The Great Father (2017) - Haneef Adeni The Great Father came in at the right time for Mammootty. The actor was definitely in need of a big hit and he dared to join hands with Haneed Adeni, a debut director and the rest is history. The Great Father turned out to be the first film of the actor to enter the coveted 50-Crore club.

Apart from the above mentioned film-makers, Mammootty was the one who introduced popular film-makers like Aashiq Abu, Nithin Renji Panicker, G Martandan etc.

Well, we hope that Mammootty's good association with debut director will continue in the future, as well. His next release, Streetlights, is directed by cinematographer Shamdatt, who is making his debut as a film-maker with the movie.