 »   »   » CUT TO 1989: When Mammootty, Mohanlal & Adoor Gopalakrishnan Brought Laurels To The State!

Mammootty and Mohanlal, the two actors who took Malayalam movies and the industry to another level, have brought laurels to the state of Kerala, many number of times. Apart from giving some big hits, both Mammootty and Mohanlal have also made it big at the National Film Awards circuits.

Similar is the case of maverick film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who is undoubtedly one of the finest film-makers of the country. He should be credited for taking Malayalam cinema to the global level.

Today, we are taking you to the year 1989, which was indeed a splendid one for Mammootty, Mohanlal and Adoor Gopalakrishnan. These stalwarts, with their movies made a big mark at the 37th National Film Award circuits.

Mammootty Mammootty started off his tryst with the National Film Awards with his win for the Best Actor for his performances in the film Mathilukal and Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha. He got to play two well-written characters, which he portrayed with utmost sincerity. A well-deserved award won by the magnificent actor. Mohanlal – Special Jury Award Mohanlal, the other superstar of Mollywood too, made a mark at the 37th National Film Awards. He too, started off his amazing run at the National Film Award circuits in that year. The actor won a Special Jury award for his portrayal of Sethumadhavan in the film Kireedam, directed by Sibi Malayil. A Tight Race If reports are to be believed, it was a tight race at the 37th National Film Awards for the Best Actor award. Interestingly, both Mammootty and Mohanlal were in the final round and finally Mammootty was given the title of the Best Actor and Mohanlal was given the Special Jury Award. Adoor Gopalakrishnan - Best Director Once again, the maverick film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan brought laurels to land of Kerala, with his film Mathilukal. He was adjudged the Best Director for his master work in the movie. It was for the fourth time that the film-maker was adjudged the Best Director at the National Film Awards circuit. Mathilukal Mathilukal, the film which was based on the novel of the same name written by Vaikkom Muhammed Basheer was one among the toppers at the 37th National Film Awards. In total, the film went on to win 4 National Awards. Apart from the awards for the Best Director and Best Director, the film also fetched the award for Best Audiography and Best Film in Malayalam. Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha is still one of the most celebrated movies in the history of Malayalam cinema. The film, directed by Hariharan and written by M T Vasudevan Nair, went on to score high at the National Film Awards. The film won as many as 4 National Film Awards, including the awards for the Best Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design.

Later on, Mammootty, went on to win two more National Film Awards for the Best Actor. Similarly, the year 1989 was a perfect start for Mohanlal, as well, as the actor him went on to win two National Awards for the Best Actor and a Special Jury award, later on.

Well, we hope that these stalwarts, would bring in more and more laurels in the future, as well.