 »   »   » When Prithviraj Met Sachin Tendulkar – 'The God Of Cricket'!

Sachin Tendulkar, The God Of Cricket enjoys a huge fan base even among the celebrities all over the world. Even many Malayalam actors are a huge fan of this man, who is by far, the most popular cricketer ever produced by India.

Interestingly, Mollywood's own superstar, Prithviraj Sukumaran got the golden chance to meet Sachin Tendulkar, in Birmingham. Both of them were in the city to watch the epic India VS Pakistan clash at the Champions Trophy 2017.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the joyous moment with his followers on Facebook, by posting a selfie that he took along with Sachin Tendulkar. In fact, the actor also had a special caption for that pic.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Prithviraj Sukumaran..

The post has already fetched above 1.8 k likes on Facebook. In fact, Prithviraj who watched the match LIVE from the stadium made it a point to post some of the updates of the rain interrupted match.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj was in Scotland for the shoot of his upcoming film Adam Joan, directed by Jinu Abraham. The actor has wrapped up the foreign schedule of the movie.