 »   »   » MUST READ! When Thala Ajith Was Impressed With Jayaram's New Look!

Jayaram must be a happy man as his most recent release Achayans, has done a decent business at the box office, so far. Jayaram was seen sporting a stylish salt n pepper look in the movie.

In fact, Jayaram has received much praises for the image makeover that he has made after a brief break. Interestingly, the actor even received praises from popular Tamil actor Thala Ajith, who made the salt n pepper trend much popular in film circuits.

It was in an interview given to Indiaglitz that Jayaram opened up about Thala Ajith's comment about his style.

Interestingly, Ajith's wife Shalini and Jayaram are members of the same Badminton Club. In the interview, Jayaram stated that Shalini was the person who had seen Jayaram's Achayans look, much before Thala Ajith. And it was Shalini who showed Jayaram's new look to Thala Ajith.

Reportedly, Thala Ajith was impressed with Jayaram's look and he even took time to message Jayaram to applaud his new style.

Jayaram and Ajith do share a good rapport. Both these talented actors have shared the screen space in Tamil movies Aegan and Paramasivan.