Who Among Mammootty & Mohanlal Is The Best Actor? When Fazil Answered A Tough Question!
Mammootty and Mohanlal, the two actors, who are the pride and the face of Malayalam cinema, have ruled the film industry together, since the past 30 years.
Being the two pillars of industry, comparisons between Mammootty and Mohanlal are obvious. Discussions have been held on channels, social media, magazines comparing these two legends.
Who among Mammootty and Mohanlal is the best actor? This is one question has beenshot to many film-makers and actors, during interviews. But many a times we have seen the people in concern coming out with diplomatic answers. Well, we don't blame them as it is a real tough question to answer.
But popular film-maker Fazil had a clear cut answer to say. He is the man who helmed Mohanlal's debut movie Manjil Virinja Pookal and has also had experience directing Mammootty in a good number of movies.
We take you back to year 2006, when in the popular programme Nere Chowe, aired on Manorama News, the film-maker came out with his opinion about Mammootty and Mohanlal.
Read on to know more about this..
Mammootty Or Mohanlal? When People Used To Ask In The Past..
The film-maker stated that, on a funny note, he used to say that Mammootty is the best as the actor has been able to hold on well in front of Mohanlal, who has a lot of armours in his armoury. He continued by saying that now it could be said in open without any doubt.
The Reason To Say That..
Fazil stated that, at present Mohanlal's acting is something comes on its own whereas Mammootty bestows it on himself.
Fazil's Opinion About The Actor In Mammootty
Fazil is of the opinion that, Mammootty is one such actor who knows about his limitations, pretty well. He also pointed out that now Mammootty has overcome all the limitations and has bagged the tag of one of the Best Actors of India.
A Sensitive Actor
The film-maker who has worked with Mammootty in a good number of films, also stated that Mammootty is a very sensitive person and when he gets to play characters with which he finds a closeness, then he is sure to transform to that particular character.