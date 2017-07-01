 »   »   » Past To Present: Who Can Replace Mammootty & Others If Aavanazhi Is Remade Now?

Aavanazhi, the Mammootty starring 1986 movie which was directed by IV Sasi, still remains as one of the most popular police stories of Malayalam cinema. The movie, which was the first outing of the Inspector Balram series, still remains as one of the biggest hits in Mammootty's career.

Sukumaran, the late actor essayed a pivotal role in the movie, which featured Captain Raju as the antagonist. Geetha and Seema appeared as the female leads in the Aavanazhi, which was scripted by late. scenarist T Damodaran.



Let's see who can all replace Mammootty and others, if Aavanazhi is hypothetically being remade now....



Prithviraj As Inspector Balram Prithviraj is one of the few actors in his generation, who perfectly fits into the police roles. If Aavanazhi is being remade now, the role of Inspector Balram, the alcoholic, womanizer cop which was played by Mammootty in the original, will be totally safe in Prithvi's hands.

Indrajith As Adv. Jayachandran The role of Adv. Jayachandran, the criminal lawyer, was played by Prithviraj and Indrajith's father Sukumaran in the original. If Aavanazhi is being remade now, Indrajith can definitely do justice to the role.

Tovino Thomas As Sathyaraj Tovino Thomas is an actor who can handle all types of roles with the same ease. The actor can be definitely considered for the antagonist role Sathyaraj, which was essayed by Captain Raju in the original.

Amala Paul As Seetha Geetha, the popular actress appeared as Seetha, a sex-worker whom Balram eventually falls in love with. From the current slot of the actresses, Amala Paul will be a good choice for the role.

Sshivada As Radha Seema essayed the role of Radha, the young woman who plots against Balram to avenge the custody death of her brother, in Aavanazhi. If the movie is being remade now, Sshivada will be a good choice for the role.



Aavanazhi, which was produced by Sajan for Saj Creations, also featured Janardhanan, Nalini, Kunchan, Jagannatha Varma, Sankaradi, Thikkurisi Sukumaran Nair, Sreenivasan, Innocent, Paravoor Bharathan, Prathapachandran, Augustine, etc., in the supporting roles.



The movie had a successful sequel in 1991 which was titled as Inspector Balram, with Mammootty reprising his role from the original. But the second sequel Balram V/s Tharadas, which was released in 2006, ended up as a critical and commercial disaster.



Aavanazhi had also emerged as the highest grossing film of 1986 and ran for about 200 days at the theatres. The movie was later remade into Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages, under the titles Kadamai Kanniyam Kattupadu, Marana Shasanam, and Satyamev Jayate, respectively.