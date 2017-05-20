 »   »   » Past To Present: Who Can Replace Mammootty, Shobana & Others If Kanamarayathu Is Remade Now?

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Kanamarayathu is the romantic drama directed by IV
Sasi, which hit the theatres in 1984. The movie, which was written
by P Padmarajan, featured Mammootty and Shobana in the lead roles,
while Rahman essayed a pivotal role.
Mammootty appeared as Roy Varghese, a rich businessman in the
movie which depicted his unique bonding with an orphan girl named
by Sherly, played by Shobana. Popular actress Seema had appeared in
an extended cameo role, in the movie.
Let's see who can all replace Mammootty, Shobana &
others, if Kanamarayathu is hypothetically being remade
now....
Prithviraj As Roy Varghese
Prithviraj is the best choice for the role of Roy, which was
played by Mammootty in the original. The character of the rich
businessman who falls in love with Sherly, but decides to stay away
from her considering their age gap, will be totally safe in
Prithvi's hands.
Namitha Pramod As Sherly
The role of Sherly, the young girl who falls in love with the
much elder Roy without realising that he is her sponser, was
beautifully portrayed by Shobana in the original. If the movie is
being remade now, Namitha Pramod will be a good choice for the
role.
Gokul Suresh As Baby
Rahman delivered an extraordinary performance as Baby, the
younger brother of Roy's best friend Alex, who also falls in love
with Sherly, in Kanamarayathu. If the movie is getting a
remake at present, young actor Gokul Suresh can be considered for
the role.
Sshivada As Dr. Elsie
George
Seema had made an extended cameo appearance as Roy's close
friend Dr. Elsie, whom Sherly misunderstands as his lover, in
the movie. From the current slot of actresses, Sshivada will be a
great choice for the role.
Saiju Kurup As Alex
The role of Roy's best buddy Alex, who tries to make him settle
down in life, was played by Lalu Alex in the original. From the
current slot, Saiju Kurup will be a great choice for the
role.
Kanamarayathu was an adaptation of the 1921-released
American novel, Daddy-Long-Legs, by Jean Webster. The
movie had featured an ensemble star cast, including Sukumari,
Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Bahadoor, Sabitha Anand, Unni Mary,
etc.
The songs composed by the veteran musician Shyam, especially the
song Oru Madhurakinavin, which featured Rahman and Shobana
went on to become chartbusters. Jayanan Vincent was the DOP of the
project.
Kanamarayathu, which was a critical and commercial
success, won three awards at the Kerala State Film Awards of 1984,
including the awards for the Best Story, Best Music Director, and
Best Playback Singer (Female).
The movie was later remade in to Hindi in 1986, under the
title Anokha Rishta. Veteran actor Rajesh Khanna reprised
the role essayed by Mammootty in the movie, which was also directed
by IV Sasi.
Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 23:54 [IST]
