 »   »   » Past To Present: Who Can Replace Mammootty, Shobana & Others If Kanamarayathu Is Remade Now?

Kanamarayathu is the romantic drama directed by IV Sasi, which hit the theatres in 1984. The movie, which was written by P Padmarajan, featured Mammootty and Shobana in the lead roles, while Rahman essayed a pivotal role.

Mammootty appeared as Roy Varghese, a rich businessman in the movie which depicted his unique bonding with an orphan girl named by Sherly, played by Shobana. Popular actress Seema had appeared in an extended cameo role, in the movie.



Let's see who can all replace Mammootty, Shobana & others, if Kanamarayathu is hypothetically being remade now....



Prithviraj As Roy Varghese Prithviraj is the best choice for the role of Roy, which was played by Mammootty in the original. The character of the rich businessman who falls in love with Sherly, but decides to stay away from her considering their age gap, will be totally safe in Prithvi's hands.

Namitha Pramod As Sherly The role of Sherly, the young girl who falls in love with the much elder Roy without realising that he is her sponser, was beautifully portrayed by Shobana in the original. If the movie is being remade now, Namitha Pramod will be a good choice for the role.

Gokul Suresh As Baby Rahman delivered an extraordinary performance as Baby, the younger brother of Roy's best friend Alex, who also falls in love with Sherly, in Kanamarayathu. If the movie is getting a remake at present, young actor Gokul Suresh can be considered for the role.

Sshivada As Dr. Elsie George Seema had made an extended cameo appearance as Roy's close friend Dr. Elsie, whom Sherly misunderstands as his lover, in the movie. From the current slot of actresses, Sshivada will be a great choice for the role.

Saiju Kurup As Alex The role of Roy's best buddy Alex, who tries to make him settle down in life, was played by Lalu Alex in the original. From the current slot, Saiju Kurup will be a great choice for the role.



Kanamarayathu was an adaptation of the 1921-released American novel, Daddy-Long-Legs, by Jean Webster. The movie had featured an ensemble star cast, including Sukumari, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Bahadoor, Sabitha Anand, Unni Mary, etc.



The songs composed by the veteran musician Shyam, especially the song Oru Madhurakinavin, which featured Rahman and Shobana went on to become chartbusters. Jayanan Vincent was the DOP of the project.



Kanamarayathu, which was a critical and commercial success, won three awards at the Kerala State Film Awards of 1984, including the awards for the Best Story, Best Music Director, and Best Playback Singer (Female).



The movie was later remade in to Hindi in 1986, under the title Anokha Rishta. Veteran actor Rajesh Khanna reprised the role essayed by Mammootty in the movie, which was also directed by IV Sasi.

