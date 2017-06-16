 »   »   » Past To Present: Who Can Replace Mohanlal & Others If Bharathan's Thazhvaram Is Remade Now?

Thazhvaram, the 1990-released Mohanlal-Bharathan movie has still been considered as one of finest revenge thrillers of Malayalam cinema. The movie, which was scripted by Jnanpith Award-winner MT Vasudevan Nair, portrayed the story of Balan who avenges his wife's death.

Mohanlal essayed the central character Balan, while Tamil actor Salim Ghouse appeared as the antagonist Raju aka Raghavan. Sumalatha essayed the female lead in the movie, which also featured Anju in a pivotal role.

What if Bharathan's Thazhvaram is remade now? Who can replace Mohanlal and the other main actors if such a remake happens? Here are our suggestions....