Past To Present: Who Can Replace Mohanlal & Others If Bharathan's Thazhvaram Is Remade Now?
Thazhvaram, the 1990-released Mohanlal-Bharathan movie has still been considered as one of finest revenge thrillers of Malayalam cinema. The movie, which was scripted by Jnanpith Award-winner MT Vasudevan Nair, portrayed the story of Balan who avenges his wife's death.
Mohanlal essayed the central character Balan, while Tamil actor Salim Ghouse appeared as the antagonist Raju aka Raghavan. Sumalatha essayed the female lead in the movie, which also featured Anju in a pivotal role.
What if Bharathan's Thazhvaram is remade now? Who can replace Mohanlal and the other main actors if such a remake happens? Here are our suggestions....
Fahadh Faasil As Balan
Well, we feel that there no better choice for the role of Balan other than Fahadh Faasil, in the current slot. Fahadh is an actor who has astonished us with some amazing performances in the past.
Balan, the character which was brilliantly portrayed by the complete actor Mohanlal, will definitely be safe in the hands of this young talent.
Samuthirakani As Raju/Raghavan
One of the biggest pluses of Thazhvaram was its amazing star cast. Salim Ghouse's performance as the evil Raju/Raghavan earned wide appreciations. The character has still be considered as one of the most powerful negative roles of Mollywood.
If Thazhvaram is being remade now, National Award-winner Samuthirakani, who made a mark with his exceptional performance in Oppam, will be a great choice for the role.
Anu Sithara As Kochootti
Anu Sithara is undoubtedly the perfect face for the role of an innocent village girl, from the current slot of heroines. The role, which was played by Sumalatha in the original, is tailor-made for Anu.
Prayaga Martin As Raji
Anju, the child artist-turned-actress made a special appearance as Balan's loving wife Raji, who was murdered by Raju. If the movie is being remade now, Prayaga Martin will be a good choice for the role.