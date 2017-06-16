 »   »   » Past To Present: Who Can Replace Mohanlal & Others If Bharathan's Thazhvaram Is Remade Now?

Thazhvaram, the 1990-released Mohanlal-Bharathan movie has still been considered as one of finest revenge thrillers of Malayalam cinema. The movie, which was scripted by Jnanpith Award-winner MT Vasudevan Nair, portrayed the story of Balan who avenges his wife's death.

Mohanlal essayed the central character Balan, while Tamil actor Salim Ghouse appeared as the antagonist Raju aka Raghavan. Sumalatha essayed the female lead in the movie, which also featured Anju in a pivotal role.

What if Bharathan's Thazhvaram is remade now? Who can replace Mohanlal and the other main actors if such a remake happens? Here are our suggestions....

Fahadh Faasil As Balan Well, we feel that there no better choice for the role of Balan other than Fahadh Faasil, in the current slot. Fahadh is an actor who has astonished us with some amazing performances in the past. Balan, the character which was brilliantly portrayed by the complete actor Mohanlal, will definitely be safe in the hands of this young talent. Samuthirakani As Raju/Raghavan One of the biggest pluses of Thazhvaram was its amazing star cast. Salim Ghouse's performance as the evil Raju/Raghavan earned wide appreciations. The character has still be considered as one of the most powerful negative roles of Mollywood. If Thazhvaram is being remade now, National Award-winner Samuthirakani, who made a mark with his exceptional performance in Oppam, will be a great choice for the role. Anu Sithara As Kochootti Anu Sithara is undoubtedly the perfect face for the role of an innocent village girl, from the current slot of heroines. The role, which was played by Sumalatha in the original, is tailor-made for Anu. Prayaga Martin As Raji Anju, the child artist-turned-actress made a special appearance as Balan's loving wife Raji, who was murdered by Raju. If the movie is being remade now, Prayaga Martin will be a good choice for the role. Innocent As Nanu The role of Nanu, the innocent old man who blindly trusts his tenant, was wonderfully played by veteran actor Shankaradi in the original. There is no better choice for the role other than Innocent, if Thazhvaram is being remade now.

Thazhvaram marked the second and last association of Mohanlal with legendary film-maker Bharathan. The actor's performance in the movie was widely appreciated by both the audiences and critics and has been considered as one of the finest in his career.

The only song of the movie, Kannetha Theeram was composed by director Bharathan himself. The background score was composed by Johnson. Venu was the director of photography. Thazhvaram was produced by VBK Menon, under the banner Anugraha Cini Arts.