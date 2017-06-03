 »   »   » Past To Present: Who Can Replace Suresh Gopi, Manju Warrier & Others If Kaliyattam Is Remade Now?

Kaliyattam, the 1997-released Jayaraj movie was the movie adaptation of Willaim Shakespeare's Othello. The movie, which featured Suresh Gopi and Manju Warrier in the lead roles, depicted a tragic love story in the backdrop of folklore artform Theyyam.

Suresh Gopi played Kannan Permalayan (Othello), while Manju Warrier appeared as Thamara (Desdemona). Actor-director Lal essayed the lead antagonist Paniyan (Lago), while Biju Menon depicted the role of Kanthan (Cassio).

Let's see who can all replace Suresh Gopi, Manju Warrier, and others, if Kaliyattam is hypothetically being remade now....

Prithviraj As Kannan Perumalayan

If Kaliyattam is being remade now, Prithviraj is the only choice for the role of Kannan Perumalayan (Othello), which was wonderfully played by Suresh Gopi in the original. The actor will surely be able to portray the inner conflicts of Perumalayan, with absolute perfection.

Parvathy As Thamara

The role of Thamara (Desdemona), was brilliantly played by Manju Warrier in the original. If the movie is being remade now, the super-talented actress, Parvathy can portray the role of the innocent, devoted wife who is unaware of her husband's doubts, to near perfection.

Jayasurya As Paniyan

Jayasurya is a super-versatile actor who can play any types of roles, with absolute ease. If Kaliyattam is being remade now, the role of Paniyan (Lago), which was played by Lal in the original, will be safe in Jayasurya's hands.

Unni Mukundan As Kanthan

Biju Menon appeared as Kanthan (Cassio), the charming assistant of Kannan Perumalayan. From the current slot of actors, Unni Mukundan will be a good choice for the role.

Srinda As Cheerma

Bindu Panicker made a mark with her performance as Cheerma (Emilia), the wife of Paniyan, in Kaliyattam. If the movie is being remade now, Srinda will be a good choice for the role.

Story first published: Friday, June 2, 2017, 23:51 [IST]
