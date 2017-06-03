 »   »   » Past To Present: Who Can Replace Suresh Gopi, Manju Warrier & Others If Kaliyattam Is Remade Now?

Kaliyattam, the 1997-released Jayaraj movie was the movie adaptation of Willaim Shakespeare's Othello. The movie, which featured Suresh Gopi and Manju Warrier in the lead roles, depicted a tragic love story in the backdrop of folklore artform Theyyam.

Suresh Gopi played Kannan Permalayan (Othello), while Manju Warrier appeared as Thamara (Desdemona). Actor-director Lal essayed the lead antagonist Paniyan (Lago), while Biju Menon depicted the role of Kanthan (Cassio).



Let's see who can all replace Suresh Gopi, Manju Warrier, and others, if Kaliyattam is hypothetically being remade now....



Prithviraj As Kannan Perumalayan If Kaliyattam is being remade now, Prithviraj is the only choice for the role of Kannan Perumalayan (Othello), which was wonderfully played by Suresh Gopi in the original. The actor can surely portray the insecurities and inner conflicts of Perumalayan, with absolute perfection.

Parvathy As Thamara The role of Thamara (Desdemona), was brilliantly essayed by Manju Warrier in the original. If the movie is being remade now, the Parvathy, the super-talented actress can portray the role of the innocent, devoted wife who is unaware of her husband's doubts, to near perfection.

Jayasurya As Paniyan Jayasurya is a super-versatile actor who can handle any types of roles, with the absolute ease. If Kaliyattam is being remade now, the role of Paniyan (Lago), which was played by Lal in the original, will be safe in Jayasurya's hands.

Unni Mukundan As Kanthan Biju Menon appeared as Kanthan (Cassio), the charming assistant of Kannan Perumalayan, in the original. From the current slot of actors, Unni Mukundan will be a good choice for the role.

Srinda As Cheerma Bindu Panicker made a mark with her performance as Cheerma (Emilia), the wife of Paniyan, in Kaliyattam. If the movie is being remade now, Srinda will be a good choice for the role.



Kaliyattam emerged as one of the biggest turning points in the career of Suresh Gopi, the action star of Mollywood, who essayed the role of Kannan Perumalayan. The actor bagged the Best Actor trophy at the National Film Awards of 1997, for his electrifying performance in the movie.



Jayaraj bagged the National Film Award for Best Director for Kaliyattam, which has been considered as one of his finest works till date. The director also bagged the Filmfare Awards South of the year for the Best Director, for the film.



The movie won 4 awards at the Kerala State Film Awards of 1997, including the awards for the Best Film With Popular Value And Aesthetic Appeal, Best Actor, Best Music Director, and Best Singer (Female). Kaliyattam also marked the acting debut of Lal, the renowned director.