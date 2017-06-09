 »   »   » Past To Present: Who Is The Best To Replace Mohanlal If Pakshe Is Remade Now?

Mohanlal, has been a part of good number of movies, which had a romantic angle associated with them. He has also got the chance to play the lead in some films that portrayed matured romance, with effect.

One such movie of Mohanlal is Pakshe (1994), which was more than just a romantic drama. This film, directed by Mohan, portrayed the story of Balachandra Menon, who despite being successful in his career, isn't a happy man due to various reasons.



Pakshe, narrated a usual story but in a rather effective way and that makes this film a class apart. In fact, this film had some terrific performances from Mohanlal, Shobhana and Shanthi Krishnan, and that itself makes this film a must watch.



Well, the story and premise of Pakshe, is still relevant now. What if this Mohanlal starrer is remade now? Who all can be the perfect choices to replace Mohanlal, Shobhana and others in such a remake? We discuss this interesting scenario here.



Prithviraj As Balachandra Menon (Mohanlal) Well, we definitely feel that this man is the perfect choice for this particular role in case of a remake. He has had experience playing such matured characters, even in the past and that makes Prithviraj a perfect fit for the role.

The role of Balachandra Menon, an IAS officer, who leads an unhappy family life has loads of scope for performance. The two phases of the character were portrayed effectively by Mohanlal in the original.

Mamtha Mohandas As Nandini Menon (Shobana) How about casting Mamtha Mohandas in the role of Nandini Menon, which was portrayed with grace by actress Shobhana? Nandini, is the ex-lover of Balachandran and is one who leads a lonely life after her love failure.

The National award-winning actress had put up a strong performance in the original. To match the looks as well as the performance, we definitely need somebody like Mamtha Mohandas.

Bhavana As Rajeswari (Shanthikrishna) Rajeswari is a strong and vital character in the movie. She is the wife of Balachandran, an adamant girl who was brought up in a rich family. It was Shanthikrishna who played the role in the original and if ever a remake happens, we feel Bhavana shall be a good choice for this role and importantly, it would be a role with a difference for the actress.





Joju George As Eanashu (Innocent) Well, this particular character portrayed by Innocent in the original only appears towards the second half of the movie, but it is this character that adds the much necessary humour to the film. Innocent was in top form as the fun-loving Eanashu and we feel, if a remake happens Joju George will be a good option for this role.

Saikumar As Vikraman Contractor (Thilakan) A strong and powerful role which has thin shades of grey associated with it. Vikraman Contractor, the father-in-law of Balachandran was portrayed with ease by Thilakan in the original. It is hard to replace someone like him, but if ever a remake happens we feel that Saikumar is good choice for this stunning role.



With talented actors like Prithviraj, Mamtha Mohandas and Bhavana on board, such a remake is sure to be filled with some great performances. With some minor tweaks here and there according to change in times, the film definitely holds good prospects for a remake.