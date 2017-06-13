 »   »   » Why Did Dulquer Salmaan Marry Early? Mammootty Answers...

As we all know, Dulquer Salmaan is a complete family man like his father, megastar Mammootty. Dulquer entered the wedlock at a very young age, even before he made his acting debut with Srinath Rajendran's Second Show.

In a recent interview given to a popular Malayalam media, Mammootty revealed why his son got married very early. According to the megastar, marriage can bring more stability and focus in an individual's life.

Mammootty points out that he learned this from his own life. Dulquer, who follows his father's footsteps as far as his personal life is concerned, also believes in the same. That is why he decided to get married before entering the cinema.

Dulquer's Consent According to the megastar, Dulquer Salmaan gave his consent for marriage, when his parents had a serious talk with him. Marriage has undoubtedly helped him to take his acting career more seriously and made him more responsible. Sulfath's Role In The Wedding It was Dulquer Salmaan's mother Sulfath, who selected Amaal Sufiya as his bride after meeting her at a few social gatherings. Common Love For Family It was their deep attachment with the families, which bought Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya together. According to Dulquer, both of them are extremely family-oriented. Amaal Sufiya Amaal Sufiya is an architect by profession. She is also an expert interior designer. Amaal hails from a North Indian Muslim family, settled in Chennai. Dulquer's Best Friend Dulquer Salmaan has always mentioned that his wife is his best friend. The young actor considers Amaal Sufiya as one of his biggest pillars of strength.

Now, Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya are leading a happy married life, and have been considered as one of the cutest star couples of South Indian film industry. The couple recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they have named as Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

Mammootty and wife Sulfath, on the other hand, recently celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary in the presence of children and grandchildren. The megastar and his wife have been considered as one of the best celebrity couples of Mollywood.