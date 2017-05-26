 »   »   » Why We Say Dulquer Salmaan Is A Doting Father?

Dulquer Salmaan, the young actor and wife Amaal Sufiya recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The young star couple, who is all excited about the arrival of their little princess, has named her Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

Now, the latest talk of the town is the super adorable picture, which Dulquer Salmaan shared on his Instagram. The actor shared the picture of his little daughter's socks, with the caption "Tiny in my hands, big on her feet!"

The cute picture has already crossed 1.2 Lakhs views on Instagram. However, the adorable Instagram totally proves that Dulquer Salmaan is an extremely doting father, and is thoroughly enjoying the new phase in his life.

Dulquer Salmaan had revealed that his biggest wish was to become a father while announcing the arrival of his little princess. He considers his father Mammootty has his role model when it comes to the roles of a father and husband.

The actor is currently busy with the final schedule shoot of the upcoming Bejoy Nambiar movie, Solo. Dulquer Salmaan is reportedly planning to join the sets of the upcoming Salaam Bukhari movie, after finishing the shoot of Solo.