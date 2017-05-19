 »   »   » Will Achayans Give Jayaram The Much Needed Big Hit?

Cut to the 1990s, the time when superstars like Mammootty, Mohanlal & Suresh Gopi ruled the industry. Jayaram, might not have officially got the tag of a superstar, but he still was one, as most of his films of those days were big hits.

Interestingly, Jayaram has had a better success rate than Mammootty & Mohanlal in the 1990s. His films had a minimum guarantee and Jayaram was the ultimate favourite of the Malayalam film audiences.



But now, things have changed a lot. Jayaram, who is definitely one of the finest talents that Malayalam cinema has ever seen, is definitely in need of a big hit. With his latest release Achayans making it to the theatres today (May 19, 2017),Jayaram would definitely try to get back to the league of big hits.



The decade so far hasn't been an impressive one for the actor. He started off it in a promising fashion but the previous few years have been disappointing..



On this note, we take you through some of the Jayaram movies from 2010 onwards, which set the cash registers ringing..



Makeup Man (2011) Here is a movie, which had the vintage Jayaram in it. Directed by Shafi, Makeup Man had Jayaram in the title role. Once again, the family audiences got back the Jayaram that they loved the most. As a result, the film turned out to be a money-spinner at the box office.

Seniors (2011) How can we forget this movies, which is still one of the best movies of Jayaram, in this decade, so far? The film, directed by Vysakh had fun and thrill moments in the right dose and the Kerala audiences lapped up the movie. Seniors made big money at the box office.

Happy Husbands (2010) Happy Husbands, the film directed by Saji Surendran, had Jayaram in top gear. It was Jayaram who scored above other actors like Jayasurya and Indrajith in this family entertainer. The film had an extremely good run at the box office and ended up as a superhit at the box office.

Chinatown (2011) This was one of the most awaited movies of the year 2011. The film marked the union of Mohanlal, Jayaram & Dileep, three thorough entertainers. It is a fact that the movie didn't meet the huge expectations but still, the movie emerged as a big hit at the box office.

Kadha Thudarunnu (2010) Jayaram appears only towards the second half of this film. But the actor got to play a well-written role and Jayaram emerged with flying colours. Directed by Sathyan Anthikkad, Kadha Thudarunnu had a fairly good run at the box office.



Apart from the above mentioned ones, movies like Aadupuliyattam, Swapnasanchari, Mylanchi Monchulla Veedu etc., too had a decent run at the box office.



Well, let us hope that Achayans hits the right target and bring back Jayaram to the league of big hits..

