 »   »   » Will Moothon Be A Career Defining Movie For Nivin Pauly?

Nivin Pauly, is one of the most reliable young actors of Mollywood. His films come with a minimum guarantee and his amazing track record at the box office so far, support the above statement completely.

But, the actor has been criticised more less than often for remaining in the safe zone. Now, it seems like Nivin pauly is all set to silence his critics with some of his upcoming works, which definitely look promising.



Prominent among them is Moothon, which marks his first association with actress-turned-film-maker Geethu Mohandas. Moothon is expected to be a real different work from Nivin Pauly.



Now, the big question is whether Moothon will be really a career-defining film for Nivin Pauly? Well, we definitely feel so..



Special Training Reportedly, Nivin Pauly will be seen playing an entirely different character in Moothon. The actor underwent a special training for his character in the film, under the guidance of popular acting trainer Atul Moria. It seems like we can expect a strong performance from Nivin Pauly in Moothon.

A Different Look For Nivin Pauly Nivin Pauly is all set to shed his much seen images for Moothon. The actor has sported a rough and tough look, with a trimmed hair for Moothon. The actor has even pierced his ear for the character in the movie. Get set to witness an entirely different Nivin Pauly in Moothon.

Trying Hands On A Different Dialect Moothon will be shot in Lakshadweep,and this time we could hear Nivin Pauly using the Jesri dialect for the movie. He will also be heard mouthing some Hindi dialogues in the film. Well, we hope that the actor would give a befitting reply to all those who criticised on his ability in voice modulation.

The ‘Geethu Mohandas’ Factor Moothon is a film helmed by Geethu Mohandas, and that speaks volumes about the product in the offing. The film-maker's previous venture Liar's Dice was a highly acclaimed movie and Geetanjali Thapa, who portrayed the leading lady in the film, won the National Award for the Best Actress.

Coming to Moothon, we definitely can expect some real strong characters in this film, as well. It is a big chance for Nivin Pauly to score really big.

A 2018 Release As of now, Moothon is being planned as a 2018 release. The first schedule of the Moothon has been completed in Mumbai. According to a report by Times Of India, Nivin Pauly will join the second schedule of Moothon by October.



Apart from Nivin Pauly and Geethu Mohandas, Moothon has some other big names, associated with it, as well. Rajeev Ravi handles the DOP of the film and Anurag Kashyap will pen the Hindi dialogues for the movie.