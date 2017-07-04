 »   »   » It's A Pleasure To Work With Fahadh Faasil: Dileesh Pothan

Fahadh Faasil, the super talented actor is receiving extremely positive reviews for his performance in the Dileesh Pothan movie, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. In a recent interview, Pothan opened up about working with Fahadh.

The director, who is on a high with the success of the movie, opined that it is pleasure to work with an actor like Fahadh Faasil. Dileesh Pothan feels that he was extremely fortunate to have such actor, who clearly knows what his director wants.



According to Pothan, Fahadh is an actor who can be moulded to any extent, and he will make sure that the director gets the result he wants. The great rapport between the actor and director is very important while making films.



Maheshinte Prathikaaram, the first association of Dileesh Pothan with Fahadh Faasil, was also a huge critical and commercial success. The movie had also bagged several awards, including the National Film Awards for Best Malayalam Movie and Best Screenplay.



Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, on the other hand, has already emerged as a critical and commerical success. Fahadh Faasil's performance in the movie as a petty thief has been considered as one of his career-best performances.