 »   »   » WOW! Angamaly Diaries Team To Reunite?

Angamaly Diaries, which hit the theatres in the month of March, this year, is regarded as one of the best Malayalam movies of recent times. The film, which narrated the tale of a group of youngsters from the land of Angamaly, even went to gain a market screening at this year's Cannes Film festival.

The film, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery has earned a cult fan following. Angamaly Diaries did introduce a whole lot of young actors to the industry, including the likes of newcomers like Antony Varghese, Sarathkumar etc.



Now, here is an exciting news for all the followers of this movie. One of the recent Facebook posts of Chemban Vinod Jose, who had scripted Angamaly Diaries has set the social media talking about a probable reunion of the team.



Chemban Vinod Joseph posted a selfie featuring he himself, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Antony Varghese. The photo has a caption, which is read like 'Same team..Different roles..COMING SOON'. It seems like the trio is set to reunite for a movie soon, but it's not clear whether it is a Lijo Jose Pellissery movie or not.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Chamban Vinod Jose..







Well, nothing much has been revealed about the project. We hope that the team will come up with further details about the project, in the coming days.