 »   »   » WOW! Dulquer Salmaan Is One Among The Most Desirable Men Of 2016!

Dulquer Salmaan, the stylish young superstar of Mollywood, enjoys a huge fan base among the youth audiences. Well, it could be said without a doubt that he is one among the hugely followed celebrities in Mollywood.

The movies of Dulquer Salmaan, his style, attitude and character, everything summed up together has earned him this dedicated fan base. It also should be noted that, over the years, he has grown as a star who is popular in other regions of India, as well.

Now, the latest survey conducted by the Times Groups to find the Most Desirable Men of 2016, would speak volumes about the actor's popularity, all over India.

Reportedly, Dulquer Salmaan is the one and only Malayalam celebrity to feature in the top 20 names. The actor has been placed at the 14th position in the Most Desirable Men Of 2016 list.

Importantly, in the previous year Dulquer Salmaan was placed at the 41st position and this year, he has moved up as many as 27 places to feature in the top positions of the list.

The other Malayalam celebrity to feature in the top 50 list is Nivin Pauly, who has been placed at the 28th spot in the list.