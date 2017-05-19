 »   »   » Achayans Movie Review

Achayans, is one of the big Malayalam movie releases of this weekend. The multi-starrer movie, directed by Kannan Thamarakkulam, is touted to be an out-and-out entertainer with some suspense elements, as well.

The film has been scripted by popular screen writer Sethu. Achayans, produced by C K Padmakumar is brought to theatres by Rejaputhra release.



Synopsis



The story of Achayans revolves around the 'Thottathil' family. Roy Thottathil (Jayaram) is one of the senior most members of the family. Roy & his brothers decide to go for a trip. The story takes a turn when they reach a resort, where they meet two girls, Reetha (Amala Paul) & Prayaga (Anu Sithara). What happens rest has been narrated with some thrilling moments in Achayans.



Meet The Cast & Crew Members Of Achayans..



Jayaram As Roy Thottathil Jayaram plays the lead role Roy Thottathil, the senior-most guy in the Achayans group. Roy is a rich planter. The actor appears in a stylish avatar in Achayans.

Unni Mukundan As Tony Thottathil Unni Mukundan plays a crucial role in the film. He appears Tony Thottathil, an Engineering graduate, who is jobless. He is an alcoholic and spends most of his time doing nothing.

Prakash Raj As Karthik Viswanath Popular actor Prakash Raj is back to Malayalam films, after a brief break. The actor gets to play a crucial role as he appears as Karthik Viswanath. Interestingly, the character is an ardent fan of actor Jagathy Sreekumar.

Adil As Aby Thottathil Adil Ibrahim, plays Aby, the youngest member of the Achayans gang. Aby is an aspiring politician.

Sanju Sivaram As Rafi Sanju Sivaram is one among the four members of the Achayans gang. The actor appears as Rafi. Even though not from the same family, Rafi is much like a brother to all.

Amala Paul As Reetha Amala Paul appears as Reetha, a character with a whole lot of mystery elements. Reetha is a bold girl and she is a biker. It is a role with a difference for Amala Paul.

Sshivada As Jessica Sshivada was previously seen in the film Lakshyam. In Achayans, she plays the role of Jessica, the love interest of Tony. She is the one who tries to change the drinking habits of Tony.

Anu Sithara As Prayaga Anu Sithara, who was previously seen in the last week's release Ramante Edanthottam, will be seen playing an entirely different role in Achayans. The actress appears as Prayaga.

Direction – Kannan Thamarakkulam Achayans is the third directorial venture of Kannan Thamarakkulam. His previous venture was the Jayaram starrer Aadupuliyattam, which did go on to fetch a decent success at the box office.

Script - Sethu Popular scriptwriter Sethu, has penned the script for Achayans. It is his first association with director Kannan Thamarakulam. The script of Achayans is expected to have some funny as well as thrilling elements.



Achayans also features actors like Ramesh Pisharody, Dharmajan Bolghatty, Siddique, Janardhanan, Maniyanpilla Raju etc., in important roles.



Other Technicalities



The cinematography department of the film has been handled by Pradeep Nair. The songs of the film have been set to tune by ratheesh Vega and Bgm is by Gopi Sunder.



Stay tuned to Filmibeat to read the complete review of Achayans..

