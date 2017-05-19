Godha Movie Review: A Sure Winner!
Godha, the Basil Joseph movie which stars Tovino Thomas and Wamiqa Gabbi has finally hit the theatres. Read Godha movie review here...
Godha is the sports comedy movie, which is directed by Basil Joseph. Tovino Thomas and Wamiqa Gabbi essay the lead roles in the movie. Godha is produced by Dr. AVA Anoop and Mukesh Mehta, for AVA Productions and E4 Entertainment.
Godha Story
Anjaneya Das aka Das is an engineering student. His father is
extremely passionate about wrestling and is fondly called as
Captain by the villagers. Even though Das is a talented wrestler,
he quits the sport following a certain incident.
Aditi, who is a friend of Das, is also a passionate wrestler.
She leaves to Kerala with Das following some unexpected events,
with a special motive. The movie depicts the lives of Aditi and
Das' life in the latter's village.
Cast & Crew
Tovino Thomas As Anjaneya Das
Tovino Thomas is just perfect as Anjaneya Das, the unfocused
young man. The actor totally shines in both humorous and intense
aspects of his character, and once again proves that he is one of
the finest talents of the current slot.
Wamiqa Gabbi As Aditi Singh
Wamiqa is the real star of the movie. The actress delivers a
fantastic performance as Aditi, the wrestler. Wamiqa succeeds in
making her character absolutely appealing with effortless acting
skills and extraordinary screen presence. She is undoubtedly here
to stay.
Direction: Basil Joseph
After his quite impressive debut, Basil Joseph is back with a
thoroughly entertaining watch, Godha. Like his
debut venture Kunjiramayanam, Basil has effectively
narrated the story of an imaginary village and the people who live
there, brilliantly.
He has succeeded in narrating both the emotional and humorous
situations without losing the grip. The director has also succeeded
in bringing out the best from his actors.
Renji Panicker As Captain
Renji Panicker delivers a stunning performance as Captain, the
veteran wrestler who struggles to regain his lost fame. The
actor-writer simply outshines his co-stars at several moments, with
his balanced performance.
Aju Varghese As Balan
Aju Varghese is at his humorous best, as Balan in the movie. The
actor scores with his outstanding comical timing in humorous
sequences.
The Supporting Cast
The rest of the star cast, including Mamukoya, Hareesh Perady,
Bijukuttan, Hareesh Perumanna, Sreejith Ravi, Pradeep Kottayam,
Parvathy, etc., have played their parts to near perfection.
Script: Rakesh Mantodi
Rakesh's neatly-written script, which neatly executes the highly
appealing storyline with the right addition of humorous elements,
is the backbone of the movie.
Cinematography: Vishnu Sarma
Vishnu Sarma, the cinematographer has succeeded in making
Godha a real visual treat. The movie is simply rich with
some exceptionally magnificent frames. The visualisation of
wrestling sequences deserve a special mention.
Other Technical Aspects
The up class editing by Abhinav Sunder Nayak makes the movie an
even engaging watch, especially in the wrestling sequences. The art
department deserves a great applause for the wonderful
sets.
Verdict
A thoroughly entertaining movie which will satisfy all types of
audiences. Book your tickets right now..!!!