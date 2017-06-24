 »   »   » Oru Cinemakkaran Movie Review

Oru Cinemakkaran, the latest outing of Vineeth Sreenivasan as an actor, directed by film-maker Leo Thaddeus has hit the theatres today (June 24, 2017). The film that narrates the story of an aspiring young film-maker is coming with the tag of an entertainer.

The film has its script penned by the director himself. Oru Cinemakkaran, produced by Thomas Panicker has been brought to theatres by the popular banner LJ Films.



Synopsis



Oru Cinemakkaran, as the name suggests revolves around the life of an aspiring film-maker named Alby (Vineeth Sreenivasan). He is working as an assistant director and dreams of making a film of his own, someday. Then comes the entry of Sera, with whom he falls in love with. What happens rest has been narrated in Oru Cinemakkaran.



Meet the cast & crew members of Oru Cinemakkaran..



Vineeth Sreenivasan as Alby Vineeth Sreenivasan, who is a film-maker in real life, plays the role of Alby, in this movie. This is his second outing as an actor, this year, with the previous one being Aby.

Rajisha Vijayan As Sera Rajisha Vijayan, who impressed one and all with her performance in the debut movie Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, plays the role of Sera in the film. Sera, is the biggest support of Alby.

Rest Of The Cast Oru Cinemakkaran also features actors like Renji Panicker, Lal, Anusree, Vijay Babu, Hareesh Perumanna etc., in vitally important roles. Lal and Renji Panicker will be seen portraying the father characters of Sera and Alby respectively.

Script & Direction - Leo Thaddeus Leo Thaddeus, who made an entry as a film-maker with the movie Pachamarathanalil, is back to business with Oru Cinemakkaran. This is his third directorial venture and he is making a film, after a gap of 6 years.



Other Technical Aspects



Oru Cinemaakkaran has its camera department handled by Suraj. The editing of the film has been done by veteran Ranjan Abraham. Music of the film is by Bijibal and the song Ozhukiyozhuki has already been declared a hit.



Stay tuned with us to read the complete review of Oru Cinemakkaran here..