Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is the comical thriller, which stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The movie, which is directed by Dileesh Pothan is scripted by journalist Sajeev Pazhoor. Suraj Venjaramoodu essays a key role in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which features Nimisha Sajayan in the female lead.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Story

The movie revolves around the three accused, who meet at a police station in Kasargode.