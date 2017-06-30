 »   »   » Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Movie Review

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is the comical thriller, which stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The movie, which is directed by Dileesh Pothan is scripted by journalist Sajeev Pazhoor. Suraj Venjaramoodu essays a key role in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which features Nimisha Sajayan in the female lead.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Story

The movie revolves around the three individuals, who meet at a police station in Kasargode under various circumstances.



Cast & Crew



Fahadh Faasil As Prasad Fahadh Faasil essays the central character in the movie, thus marking his second collaboration with director Dileesh Pothan.

Direction: Dileesh Pothan Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum marks the second directorial venture of Dileesh Pothan, who made a fantastic debut with Mahehsinte Prathikaaram.

Suraj Venjaramoodu As Prasad Suraj Venjaramoodu essays a very important role in the movie, thus marking his first collaboration with director Dileesh.

Nimisha Sajayan As Sreeja Newcomer Nimisha Sajayan appears as Sreeja, a small-town girl in the movie. Nimisha was selected for the movie through auditions.

Supporting Cast Alencier Ley Lopez and Shince Mathew essay the other pivotal roles, along with several newcomers in the movie.

Cinematography: Rajeev Ravi Rajeev Ravi, the National award-winner has handled the cinematography of the movie.

Music: Bijibal Bijibal, the National award-winning musician composes the songs and background score for the movie.



