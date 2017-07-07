 »   »   » Tiyaan Movie Review

Tiyaan is the pan-Indian movie, which stars Prithviraj and Indrajith in the lead roles. The movie is written by Murali Gopy and directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar. Tiyaan is produced by Haneef Mohammed under the banner Red Rose Creations.

Story



Aslan Mohammed and Pattabhirama Giri came from two totally different backgrounds. But, their missions bring them together. Later enter Remakant Mahashay, a godman. What happens between the trio forms the crux of the story.



Cast & Crew



Prithviraj As Aslan Mohammed Prithviraj appears in the role of Aslan Mohammed in Tiyaan. The movie marks the first association of the talented actor with Murali Gopy-Jiyen Krishnakumar team.

Indrajith As Pattabhirama Giri Indrajith, the talented actor appears as Pattabhirama Giri, in the movie. Tiyaan will mark the third association of the actor with scenarist Murali Gopy.

Murali Gopy As Remakanth Mahashay Murali Gopy essays the role of Remakant Mahashay, a godman in the movie. He has earlier teamed up with director Jiyen for the movie Kaanchi.

Direction: Jiyen Krishnakumar Tiyaan is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar, who has earlier directed a few films including College Days and Kaanchi.

Script: Murali Gopy Tiyaan also marks Murali Gopy's fourth venture as a scriptwriter. He has earlier penned scripts for three films, including Rasikan, Ee Adutha Kaalathu, and Left Right Left.

Padmapriya As Vasundhara Devi Padmapriya is making a comeback to Mollywood after a short hiatus, by playing the role of Vasundhara Devi in Tiyaan.

Ananya As Amba Ananya essays the role of Amba, the wife of Pattabhirama Giri and mother of Arya, in Tiyaan.

Supporting Cast Tiyaan features an ensemble star cast, including Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shine Tom Chacko, Rahul Madhav, Ravi Singh, Mridula Sathe, Baby Nakshatra Indrajith, etc., in the supporting roles.

Cinematography: Satheesh Kurup Satheesh Kurup is the DOP of Tiyaan. This is the cinematographer's first association with Murali Gopy-Jiyen Krishnakumar team.

Music: Gopi Sundar Gopi Sundar, the National award winner composes the songs and background score for the movie.



