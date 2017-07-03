 »   »   » 24AM Studios Enters Its Third Year!

24AM Studios is in its successful third year of production. The first production of the banner, Remo starring Sivakarthikeyan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, was a blockbuster hit. The second venture of 24AM Studios, the M Raja movie Velaikkaran, which stars Sivakarthikeyan, Fahadh Faasil, and Nayantara, is in the post-production stage.

The pre-production work of the banner's third project, the upcoming untitled Nivin Pauly-Prabhu Radhakrishnan movie is currently progressing. 24AM Studios is also bankrolling the upcoming Sivakarthikeyan-Ponram movie, whose satellite rights have been sold for a whopping amount to Sun TV, within a week of its launch.

Previously, the satellite rights of Velaikkaran was also bagged for a record amount, by Vijay TV. Considering that the banner is only in the third year since its inception, this is indeed a huge achievement. We hope to see more such successful ventures from producer RD Raja and 24AM Studios, in future.

