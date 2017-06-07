 »   »   » CHECK OUT: Dhanush’s VIP 2 Teaser Is Here!

Dhanush is back in action as a VIP. No no, not as a Very Important Person but instead as the Velai Illa Pattadhaari in an upgraded version. VIP 2. The teaser of the most expected sequel of K-Town, VIP 2 is out.

The first part of the franchise, Velai Illa Pattadhaari released in 2014 and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The movie also stood as an all-time biggest blockbuster in Dhanush's career.



The songs were runaway chartbusters and the movie's theme was deeply connected with the youth and unemployed section of the audience which resulted in its colossal success. The movie was made on a meagre budget of 8 Cr but went on to fetch a staggering 53 Cr at the box office.



The teaser of VIP2 starts off with Samuthirakani, father of Raghuvaran, mouthing punch dialogues which elevates the heroism level of the protagonist. Samuthirakani's dialogues in the teaser give a gist of Raghuvaran's characterization and his success level in his career in the movie.



Meanwhile, our Indian Bruce Lee, Dhanush is seen in a fierce look who goes on to bash and kick the baddies.



Some of the catchy dialogues of the teaser are roughly translated below:



"An individual with more number of enemies only infers the fact that the former is on an achievement spree in his career and also is said to infuse a greater amount of fear into the latter"



"Life becomes mundane without antagonists. They come and disappear from your life by themselves"



The second part of the franchise is being directed by Superstar Rajinikanth's younger daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth and the music is being composed by Sean Roldan.



Dhanush himself has penned the story and dialogues for the movie while Bollywood actress, Kajol Devgn will be seen in a pivotal role and is said to be donning the role of a powerful antagonist.



The movie is being produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under his V creations banner and the much awaited flick is all set to hit screens of 28th July 2017.