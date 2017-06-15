 »   »   » Huma Qureshi Is NOT Superstar's Pair In Kaala!

Ever since the title and first look of the movie released, the movie is successful in maintaining constant buzz amongst fans. Why not, when you have Superstar Rajinikanth himself in the movie.

Kaala Karikaalan, is in news once again. Huma Qureshi, who was said to make her rock solid debut in Kollywood as Rajinikanth's pair in Kaala, is not quite making her debut as claimed by certain news and media houses.

Huma will be seen in a pivotal role in the Pa. Ranjith directorial movie and it is Eswari Rao, who will be seen as Kaala's pair in the movie.

The Delhi-based model turned actress is said to be playing the character named Zareena, who would be seen helping Kaala -The Don take on Nana Patekar, a corrupt politician.

Rajinikanth, who is joining hands with Pa. Ranjith post Kabali, will be seen as a slum lord-turned-gangster, a do-gooder to the poor and downtrodden.

The team had recently finished their schedule in Mumbai, much earlier to their planned schedule due to leaked pictures and videos of the movie shoot.

A huge set of Mumbai's Dharavi slum is said to be erected in Chennai where the team would continue their second schedule in the home ground.

Earlier, inside sources had quashed rumours of Dhanush playing a cameo in the movie which actually had spread like a wildfire. Recently, the CEO of Mahindra, Anand Mahindra, went gaga over the first look poster where Rajinikanth is seen sitting on a Mahindra Jeep.

An ecstatic CEO went ahead and requested for the used jeep to be preserved in the museum, which has been agreed by the producer but only once the shoot of the entire movie is completed.

The movie has Superstar Rajinikanth playing his age, in the lead role, along with Easwari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patel and Samuthirakini.

Santhosh Narayan, who became a rage through Kabali's Neruppu Da, will score music for the movie. Actor turned son-in-law of Thalaivaa, Dhanush is funding the project under his Wunderbar Films Ltd.