 »   »   » Ilaiyaraaja Shares A Good Rapport With Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan

Ilaiyaraaja. The name is enough to bring in a large amount of gleam on the face of music lovers. The 80s was the time where one music director was seen enjoying a larger than life image than any other on-screen hero.

If Ilaiyaraaja ruled the roost of music, then it was Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan who owned the on-screen entity during their prime time. And nothing better was the scene when Ilaiyaraaja used to join hands with both Superstar and Ulaganayagan for their respective films.

The Isaignani of Indian cinema, who has composed music for 1000 films, has rendered 15% of his total work to these two living legends. Ilaiyaraaja was not just a wonderful colleague but a very dear friend of both Rajini and Kamal behind the camera as well.

Rajinikanth in an event had claimed that the rapport with Raaja Sir was such that the duo was seen spending late night hours together partying throughout the night till the dawn.

It was after a certain time that the musical genius had transformed himself into a saintly avatar and Thalaiva, who witnessed this transformation, started addressing Ilaiyaraaja as 'Saami' (Saint).

Raaja had as well-acknowledged in a couple of events about the hardships faced by Rajinikanth during the latter's initial phase of his career to achieve what he has done today, and as well had claimed to have convinced Rajini to perform in the ever successful Amma Endrazhaikadha song from Mannan where in the actor was quite sceptical about the song and its output.

Kamal who is not left far behind with respect to the personal interaction, had shared an interesting bite in the same event. The multi-faceted actor had planned the shoot of his movie, Hey Ram, by collaborating with a certain music director and had completed the shoot sequences of most part of the footages along with songs.

To the film team's dismay, the music director was out of the film due to unforeseen reasons and Kamal Haasan had no choice apart from approaching a different music director. It was the musical maestro who came to Ulaganayagan's rescue.

Kamal sheepishly admitted that he knocked the doors of Ilaiyaraaja without a pinch of embarrassment and requested him to get the job done. The Vishwaroopam star even went a step ahead and offered the maestro to reshoot footages for them to sync with Raja Sir's musical score.

Ilaiyaraaja, without much debate asked Kamal Haasan to provide the already shot footages to him for his work. The former composed tracks and background music to the already composed and shot footages and ensured that the music was thoroughly in line with the sequences.

In the year 2012, Ilaiyaraaja had shared dice with Kamal Haasan in Malaysia during Vishwaroopam's promotional event and Kamal had even shown his adulation more than a couple of times towards Raaja Sir by singing for the ace musician during his concerts on a personal level.