Kaala First Look DECODED: The Many Hidden Things In The Poster!
The entire social forums are seemingly working overtime. A potential don is sending everyone tizzy with his fierce look and shrewd smile in two different posters.
Yes, it's THE MAN's FL release which is being discussed.
Superstar Rajinikanth's Kaala-Karikalan's first look was
released in two different posters.
No doubt our Thalaivar's look is uber cool and dashing, but
there is more than just the appeal in the look. P Ranjith who is
known for his brilliant style of film-making which involves a lot
of detailing at a minute level is said have got the poster design
in a similar manner.
Let's check out some of the imaginary messages hidden in the
first look poster. These are some of the ideas captured from the
social media and fans of Rajinikanth, who are jubilant enough in
painting their own mind's eye.
A Deserted Woman With An Infant
A hapless woman sitting alone with her kid. Is she deserted by
her better half or waiting for him to return? Or is she wailing
over an injustice for which a don in the form of Kaala rises to the
occasion.
A Teen On Railway Track
At the age of being a student, a teen wiles away his time which
might infer the fact of oppressed low class people who are unable
to afford education. This element can be seen as the mirror of
Dharavi slum.
Ice Boy Shop
To the right side of the jeep is a shop, ICE. Ice Boy game is
said to be the favourite game and a form of time pass for the slum
dwellers.
The Dog Connect
This seems to be interesting. The last time Rajini had a dog in
Mumbai, Baasha happened to us. Will Kaala repeat the
magic? This might as well emphasize the loyalty and integrity of a
certain character in the movie.
More to it, P Ranjith is an ardent follower of BR Ambedkar, a
Dalit leader, and was seen including quite a few references to the
father of the constitution. Going by that logic, even BR Ambedkar
was said to have a brown dog beside him which is said to be the
portrayal of the same.
A Flag
To the extreme left of the jeep, a flag can be spotted just
above the speaker. The colour of the flag might either be
signifying SRMU (as it's near the railway) or communist entity
which gives one an immediate thought about communism. The
protagonist might be seen serving equality to all.
The Number Plate
This might be a mere coincidence or purely intentional. But the
very fact of decoding the number plate would be correlated by many.
MH 01 BR 1956. MH definitely denotes Maharashtra while 01 would be
area registration. However, the discussion doing rounds is that BR
symbolizes BR Ambedkar and 1956 is the death year of the
legend.
If one could have stuck their observatory skills on
Kabali's posters, a lot could have been decoded upon the
poster's release which were eventually known to the audience post
the movie's release.
This time, be it the social media fans or Thalaivar fans have
wasted no time in decoding a lot of hidden information. This may or
may not be part of the concept, or might even convey a deeper
meaning of sorts. The teaser/trailer of the movie should give a
gist of the overall scene.
Connected to the subject matter, a lot of celebrities, who also
are fans of the 67-year-old iconic legend were floored down by the
first look and went gaga in Twitter.
Wishes have been constantly pouring in for P Ranjith, Vince Raj, the designer and Dhanush for their much appreciable efforts.