 »   »   » Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai Fame Priya Ventures Into Silver Screen

Actors foraying from small screen to silver screen is no new ritual and is seen to be in practice from ages. The recent to join the bandwagon list is Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai fame, Priya Bhavani Shankar.

The pretty actress who was part of the highly successful soap opera from November 2014 to January 2017, has now decided to make it big in Kollywood.

Priya, who started her career as a software engineer for IT giant, Infosys, later switched her career towards the media industry where in she was seen as a TV presenter for Puthiya Thalamurai for 3 years. It was the aforementioned daily soap which catapulted her stardom and eventually became a household name.

The presenter turned actress had easily managed to captivate the attention of the audience through her looks and acting prowess and was even seen as a major boost for the show's TRP during its airing time in Vijay TV.

The online viewership of the serial in YouTube too showcased the popularity of the actress as the channel subscribers and the total views of certain episodes recorded maximum number of viewership.

However, in November 2016, when Priya was replaced by another actress as the former had eventually pulled herself out due to certain reasons, paved way for a poor TRP and mediocre online viewership as well.

This lukewarm response from the audience forced the production house to discontinue the show in January 2017. With such good responses from the public, Priya has decided to take a plunge into the big screen.

Though she has not confirmed on committing to any movie as yet, the actress will start her second innings in the very near future to mesmerize the audience.

Some of the social media fans have voiced out their opinion that the talented actress should be keener on accepting acting oriented characters than getting into the glam doll image as her stint of being a big screen actress could be seen with a lengthier life.