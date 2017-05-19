 »   »   » Quick Kollywood Bites: Huma Qureshi In Rajinikanth Movie, DSP’s Music For Saamy 2 & Much More

With quite a good number of biggies and some interesting movies being lined up for this year's release, let's look at some of the interesting titbits which are doing rounds in the Kollywood circle.

Dsp To Score Music For Saamy 2

Hari, the man who is known for his racy screenplay can also be deemed as the King of sequels. With the Singam series proving that sequels of action films work well with the audience, the director has now decided to helm the second part of one of his most successful films, Saamy.

The second part of the movie would continue to have Vikram and Trisha in the lead and one could expect another female character being introduced in the second part as Hari prefers a glam doll (which was seen in Singam Part 2 & 3).

Though it was Harris Jayaraj who had composed music for the first part and as well zeroed in for the said responsibility for Saamy 2 as well, the plan however seems to be changed and it's now the Singam music director, Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who would be composing music for the much awaited sequel.

Huma Qureshi To Be Finalized As Female Lead For Thalaivar 161

Talks are on and a heroine has been almost finalised for Thalaivar 161. The upcoming movie of Superstar Rajinikanth could have Huma Qureshi as the female lead and one would want this combination to happen soon as the gorgeous actress doesn't just captivate the attention of audience through her beauty but is an exceptional performer as well.

In another update, P Samuthirakini, a notable director but now one of the most successful supporting actors of K-Town could be seen playing an important role in the movie. With some exceptional performers getting on board, this Rajini-Ranjith movie could offer some high voltage content to the audience.

Baahubali's Kalakeya To Debut In Tamil

After entertaining fans through his Kilikili language and terrorizing kids though his scary looks, Prabhakar of Baahubali 1 fame (who portrayed Kalakeya role), would be debuting in Tamil. The actor would be sharing screen space with Dance Master Prabhu Deva for a comedy based movie, Yung Mung Sung.

Selvaraghavan-Santhanam's Supposed Movie

Santhanam who has transformed himself as a hero is on a roll with his movies faring moderately well at the box office. But, things couldn't have got better when he got a call to feature in a movie being directed by none other than Selvaraghavan.

The critically acclaimed director would be wielding the megaphone for the counter dialogue based comedian's movie which is named as Mannavan Vanthanadi which could definitely be interesting as Selvaraghavan steps into the intense path of movie making and Santhanam usually touches the comedy genre.

Arjun's 150th Movie's Teaser Special Launch

Action King Arjun who is all set to release his prestigious 150th bi-lingual movie, Nibunan (Tamil) and Vismaya (Kannada), recently had got the movie's teaser launched by none other than Superstar Rajinikanth at the latter's residence.

Rajinikanth was said to have been impressed by the teaser and congratulated Arun Vaidhyanathan, the director of the movie and the entire team.

Raghava Lawrence Builds Temple

"Mother first, all next, including God". A popular movie dialogue which has been implemented in reality by actor turned director, Raghava Lawrence.

The ace choreographer has constructed a temple for his mother, Kanmani, which only symbolizes his unconditional love towards his mother and had inaugurated the same on Mother's Day as a pure dedication to his mother.