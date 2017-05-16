 »   »   » Superstar Rajinikanth Meets Fans! Clarifies About His Entry Into Politics

Superstar Rajinikanth, one of the very few actors of the country, who is always showered with adulation and admiration constantly by his fans, has also been seen reciprocating his share of love and affection towards his fans.

The Superstar of the celluloid screen has started meeting his fans from today, which will continue for another four days, at the Raghavendra Mandapam for a marathon one-on-one photo session with his fans.

It has been kind of a ritual which the Star had practised right from his early stage of his career and after a gap of over 12 years, Rajinikanth has once again arranged for a photo shoot with his fans.

Before getting into the photo session, the humble personality addressed his fans by initiating his speech by offering salutations to his fans along with the director, SP Muthuraman, who was also his mentor during the early stage of the star's career.

The 17-minute-long speech covered various aspects of Rajini's life ranging from his personal, professional side of the life to his direct/lateral involvement in politics.

About His Professional Life...

He shared a couple of instances during his film shoot under SPM's direction where the actor sheepishly admitted that he had been habituated to alcohol abuse which made him non-punctual to sets. This disappointed the ace director who advised Rajinikanth to be punctual to shoot at the shooting location and thereby set an example to his co-workers.

This piece of advice entered deep into the Superstar who then was seen on the dot to all his film shoots. He as well advised his fans to refrain from tobacco and alcohol abuse which not just gushes out money but as well takes a huge toll on one's health.

On a lighter note, the star chuckled that no one is a saintly person to refrain from bad habits and that any form of life taking habits such as alcohol abuse can be continued as an occasional freedom and not an addiction.

The legendary actor also admitted that though there were many instances where he wanted to meet his fans for the photo session, but one or the other obstacle or hiccup stopped the event.

About His Proposed Trip To Sri Lanka...

During his speech, he asserted that a section of people were seen to have lashed out at the Superstar about his stance, the decisions he make about certain things and his stability. This was mainly targeted towards his proposed trip to Sri Lanka.

The 67-year-old Superstar laughed soon after finishing this statement and said that a wise man who steps his feet into water would take it back without any ego as soon as he spots crocodiles in it.

He also quickly added that blind courage takes no one anywhere and that is what he claimed to have done at certain situations though the same could have fetched criticism.

Thalaiva gave a soft yet a fitting reply to his critics by saying that a section of people claim that Rajini performs certain stunts such as 'a meet with fans or possibility of floating a political party' in order to gain support from people for his subsequent movies to fare well at the box office.

The people's actor attributed his success to his fans by quipping that the star tastes success time and again due to the blessing and love of Tamil people and his fans for which he is indebted and that there has never been a need for him to involve in such publicity stunts.