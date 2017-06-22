 »   »   » Rajinikanth’s 2.O Audio Launch To Be Held Here!

Meet the most expensive movie of India cinema in terms of production values, 2.O. Ever since the movie was announced, the makers and the movie team is said to be under quite some pressure, thanks to the combination and their previous collaboration.

Superstar Rajinikanth and grandeur director Shankar, are joining hands for the third time. Their first collaboration, Sivaji: The Boss, was the first 100 Cr movie of Indian cinema while Enthiran: The Robot, was the first 250 Cr movie of South Indian cinema.



Now the mega combination is back and the movie is touted to be a 400Cr movie. Expectations now are sky high and the team is under massive pressure post the stupendous success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.



Trade experts and movie lovers feel that 2.O is equipped with the required potential to surpass the monstrous success of SS Rajamouli's dream movie and this has led Shankar to revisit a few things.



2.O was earlier slated for a Diwali 2017 release has now forced itself to a different date, thanks to the humungous success of Baahubali 2, which has made the director and makers of the movie focus more on the output of the movie's VFX and they have now pushed the release date to Jan 25, 2018. It also gives an added advantage of the long Republic Day weekend and a solo release of the movie will brighten up the movie's prospects at the box office.



Raju Mahalingam, the Head of Lyca Productions, recently said that the team has decided to go international and the audio launch of the movie will be held in Dubai on a grand scale.



The makers of the movie are well aware of the fact that the Southern region of India and overseas markets such as USA, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Japan will be pulled by Superstar Rajinikanth and the Northern part of India will be seen through by Akshay Kumar, who plays the antagonist in the movie.



Audio launch at Dubai will not just attract the local market, but also gives the team a chance to explore some new foreign markets.



Producer Raju recently said that the movie has been shot extensively in 3D and that the VFX of the movie will be far superior to the Baahubali series.



The producer went on to add that the movie will bank upon an emotional and action content which appeals to all sections of audience. The movie is scheduled to be released in a whopping 10,000 screens which could be the highest and widest ever release.



2.O, which stars Amy Jackson in the female lead, will have AR Rahman scoring the music for the movie. Nirav Shah will be cranking the camera while Anthony will be seen handling the editing department.