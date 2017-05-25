 »   »   » Rajinikanth's Kaala: First Look Posters Are Out!

Kaala, the 164th movie of superstar Rajinikanth is the latest sensation in Kollywood. Finally, producer Dhanush revealed the first look poster of the Pa Ranjith movie through his official Twitter and Facebook pages, recently.

Rajinikanth, the lead actor looks a million bucks in the brilliant first look posters, which ensures that the team has something really magnificent in store. Reportedly, Thalaivar is playing the titular character Kaala aka Karikaalan, in the movie.



Expectations are riding high on Kaala, as it marks the second collaboration of Rajinikanth with the Kabali director Pa Ranjith. This time, actor Dhanush has also joined the team as the producer of Kaala, to the much excitement of audiences.



If the reports are to be true, Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has been approached to essay the female lead opposite Rajinikanth in the movie. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that actor-director Samuthirakani is essaying a pivotal role in Kaala.



Santhosh Narayanan will compose the songs and background score for the movie. Murali G is the director of photography. Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. Kaala is produced by actor Dhanush, for Wunderbar Films.