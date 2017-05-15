 »   »   » Guess Which Kollywood Superstar Watched Baahubali 2 From Theatre!

One side it is the records which the invincible force called Baahubali is creating and breaking at the global level where the Jewel of Indian cinema has netted over 400Cr in its Bollywood box office and is soon ready to enter the massive 500Cr club in the Hindi territory itself. With being crowned as the first ever 800,1000 & 1250Cr grosser of Indian cine history, the movie is all set to be the first ever movie to gross a colossal 1500Cr as the Rajamouli directorial magnum opus continue to hold firm ground in all regions.

With biggest of names from all southern industries wishing SS Rajamouli, Prabhas and team Baahubali, there has been news which would excite the team of Baahubali.



Recently, the pride of Indian cinema has been reported to have watched the jewel of Indian cinema in a theatre. Superstar Rajinikanth was reportedly seen at Satyam cinemas watching Baahubali-2 in order to gauge the reaction from audience. It's not new for the Superstar to watch movies in disguise as he has followed it as a ritual from quite a long time. Earlier, Thalaivaa had watched the extravaganza at his residence and had as well congratulated Rajamouli through his twitter account.



Rajinikanth's affiliation with team Baaahubali in one or the other way has been spotted constantly. During the Telugu audio launch of Kochadaiyaan/Vikrama simha, Rajini had projected his movie to be a tiny tot in front a Tsunami called Baahubali amidst Rajamouli's presence in a lighter vein. It was during Lingaa Telugu audio launch when the 67 year old legendary actor commented that Baahubali would be a class apart movie and that the director of the movie, SS Rajamouli would be the biggest technician of Indian cinema.



Not just that, a social media audience had posed a question to Prabhas during the promotions of Baahubali-1 on Facebook about the biggest compliment received by the star and Prabhas without wasting anytime responded back to live video chat that the best compliment was from Rajini Sir.



Interestingly, Prabhas starrer Bujjigadu which hit screens on 2008 showcased the young rebel star as a diehard fan of Superstar Rajinikanth. Prabhas could even be seen shaking a leg for a song on Thalaiva and a couple of scenes relating to the iconic Superstar.



With Rajinikanth himself watching the movie twice and whole of the nation approving the movie unanimously, we have a clear cult classic for quite some decades.

