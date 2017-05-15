 »   »   » Guess Which Kollywood Superstar Watched Baahubali 2 From Theatre!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
One side it is the records which the invincible force called
Baahubali is creating and breaking at the global level where the
Jewel of Indian cinema has netted over 400Cr in its Bollywood box
office and is soon ready to enter the massive 500Cr club in the
Hindi territory itself. With being crowned as the first ever
800,1000 & 1250Cr grosser of Indian cine history, the movie is
all set to be the first ever movie to gross a colossal 1500Cr as
the Rajamouli directorial magnum opus continue to hold firm ground
in all regions.
With biggest of names from all southern industries wishing SS
Rajamouli, Prabhas and team Baahubali, there has been news which
would excite the team of Baahubali.
Recently, the pride of Indian cinema has been reported to have
watched the jewel of Indian cinema in a theatre. Superstar
Rajinikanth was reportedly seen at Satyam cinemas watching
Baahubali-2 in order to gauge the reaction from audience. It's not
new for the Superstar to watch movies in disguise as he has
followed it as a ritual from quite a long time. Earlier, Thalaivaa
had watched the extravaganza at his residence and had as well
congratulated Rajamouli through his twitter account.
Rajinikanth's affiliation with team Baaahubali in one or the
other way has been spotted constantly. During the Telugu audio
launch of Kochadaiyaan/Vikrama simha, Rajini had projected
his movie to be a tiny tot in front a Tsunami called
Baahubali amidst Rajamouli's presence in a lighter vein.
It was during Lingaa Telugu audio launch when the 67 year
old legendary actor commented that Baahubali would be a class apart
movie and that the director of the movie, SS Rajamouli would be the
biggest technician of Indian cinema.
Not just that, a social media audience had posed a question to
Prabhas during the promotions of Baahubali-1 on Facebook about the
biggest compliment received by the star and Prabhas without wasting
anytime responded back to live video chat that the best compliment
was from Rajini Sir.
Interestingly, Prabhas starrer Bujjigadu which hit
screens on 2008 showcased the young rebel star as a diehard fan of
Superstar Rajinikanth. Prabhas could even be seen shaking a leg for
a song on Thalaiva and a couple of scenes relating to the iconic
Superstar.
With Rajinikanth himself watching the movie twice and whole of
the nation approving the movie unanimously, we have a clear cult
classic for quite some decades.
