 »   »   » Selvaraghavan's Nenjam Marappathillai Gets A Release Date

Critically acclaimed filmmaker, Selvaraghavan, who was on a brief break, is all set to impress his fans with his upcoming movie. The realistic filmmaker's long in the making movie, Nenjam Marappathillai, has got a release date finally.

Being bankrolled by another classy filmmaker, Gautham Vasudev Menon, the movie began its principle cinematography in Jan 2016.



In what is said to be a venture uniting the three great directors, the movie stars S.J. Suryah in the lead, another noted filmmaker. Santhosh Narayanan of Kabali fame was initially roped in to score music for the movie. However, the young sensation was replaced by Yuvan Shankar Raja and thereby reuniting the Selvaraghavan-Yuvan combo after a long time.



Selvaraghavan was last seen wielding the microphone in 2013 with Irandam Ulagam. A couple of projects including Simbu's Kaan, under his captaincy, fell out at the proposal stage.



A single track of the movie from Yuvan Shankar Raja, Kannangula En Chellangula, which has come out as a dedication to the veteran Tamil poet and lyricist, Kannadasan, became viral and was a hit single track. Thanks to the song's lyrics and Yuvan's magical voice.



The movie was slated for a Ramzan release on June 23, 2017. However, the makers have decided to push the movie's release date by a week to June 30, 2017, in order to avoid a clash with Simbu's AAA.



Written by Selvaraghavan himself, the movie has been co-produced by P. Madan for Escape Artists Motion Pictures alongside Gautham Menon's Ondraga Entertainment. Regina Cassandra plays the female lead while Nandita Shwetha plays an important role.



Fans of Selvaraghavan wish to see their favourite director helming a sequel to Aayirathil Oruvan, which is being wished by many young movie buffs. In the meantime, Selva himself has confirmed that a possible sequel for Dhanush starrer Pudhu Pettai is on cards and that the project will be announced by the former at the right time.